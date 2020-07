Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:06 Hits: 7

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia will hold talks in Brussels on July 12, reviving European Union-backed negotiations that ground to a halt in 2018, a European Commission spokesman said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-backed-talks-between-kosovo-and-serbia-to-resume-on-july-12/30710071.html