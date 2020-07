Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:49 Hits: 5

Although President Donald Trump has plenty of devoted fans at Fox News — including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro — and the right-wing cable news outlet…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-rages-against-fox-news-over-polls-that-show-him-losing-to-biden-weekend-afternoons-is-the-worst/