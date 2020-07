Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 12:27 Hits: 5

The center-right HDZ party has scored a significant majority in Croatia's parliamentary election. The opposition had said early elections would endanger voters amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/croatian-pm-hails-victory-for-conservatives-in-parliamentary-vote/a-54060379?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf