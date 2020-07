Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:32 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The police have begun an investigation into reports on an alleged attempt by international news agency Al Jazeera to tarnish Malaysia’s image through a documentary on how the country treats illegal immigrants in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

