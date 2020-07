Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:29 Hits: 5

Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study show about 5.2 per centĀ of Spain's population has been exposed to the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday (Jul 6), confirming findings from earlier stages.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spanish-antibody-study-shows-5-of-population-exposed-to-12906470