Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 17:11 Hits: 0

Tipped to be the first female prime minister of Japan, Yuriko Koike has been re-elected for a second term as governor of Tokyo. The former defense minister has been praised for the capital's response to the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-s-most-powerful-woman-wins-second-term-as-tokyo-governor/a-54060212?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf