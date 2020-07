Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 18:23 Hits: 0

Valtteri Bottas kneeled holding the winners’ trophy at Formula One's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, where the podium trio held up a black T-shirt with “End Racism” written on it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200705-formula-one-drivers-all-wear-end-racism-t-shirts-at-season-opening-austrian-grand-prix