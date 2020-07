Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 09:40 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's relatives has been elected leader of a small Russian political party which he hopes will win seats in the national parliament at an election next year, the party's website showed on Monday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/06/putin039s-relative-elected-leader-of-russian-political-party