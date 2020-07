Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 09:47 Hits: 5

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Beijing law professor who has been an outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party and President Xi Jinping was taken away by authorities on Monday, several friends and colleagues told Reuters.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/06/chinese-law-professor-who-criticised-leadership-is-detained-friends-say