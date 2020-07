Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 09:55 Hits: 6

ZURICH (Reuters) - Passengers on trains, trams, buses, mountain railways and ferries across Switzerland had to don facemasks on Monday under a government order to help fight the novel coronavirus.

