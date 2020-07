Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 09:30 Hits: 5

Chinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to consolidate power, according to friends of the man.

