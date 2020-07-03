Why We Need a Global Green New Deal Right Now

There is no alternative. To rebuild the global economy, to prepare for the next pandemic, to confront the climate crisis, we have no choice: we need a Global Green New Deal. (Photo: Peg Hunter/flickr/cc)
