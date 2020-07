Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 08:57 Hits: 6

KAMPAR: A body of a woman, believed to be in her forties, was found floating in Sungai Kuala Kampar near here.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/06/corpse-of-woman-floating-in-sungai-kuala-kampar