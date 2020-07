Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 03:12 Hits: 4

Chile recorded 10,159 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, as President Sebastian Pinera announced a $1.5 billion aid package to help the middle class, which has been battered by the economic crisis.

