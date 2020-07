Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 17:57 Hits: 2

Authorities in Kosovo have announced restrictions on movement in the capital, Pristina, and three other cities after a dramatic increase in both new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country.

