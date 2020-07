Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 14:52 Hits: 0

On Saturday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted her concern for small businesses in Maine that are suffering because the normal Fourth of July business has been suppressed by the coronavirus…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/susan-collins-fourth-of-july-tweet-blew-up-in-her-face-in-spectacular-fashion/