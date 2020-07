Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:06 Hits: 0

That all three of these stories about how we are handling racism were on the same New York Times.com front page yesterday should underscore where we find ourselves on the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-goes-all-in-with-his-message-of-division-and-anger-as-the-election-draws-near/