Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 06:40 Hits: 5

India has reported yet another record daily increase in confirmed cases, prompting the country's top tourist attraction, the Taj Mahal, to remain closed. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-india-reports-record-daily-cases/a-54061930?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf