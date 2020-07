Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 08:04 Hits: 5

A Kansas GOP official has taken down a cartoon that likened the order to wear masks to that of the Holocaust. The image depicted Governor Laura Kelly wearing a Star of David mask as people are loaded into a cattle car.

