Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 07:25 Hits: 5

NEW YORK: Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization (WHO) to revise recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday (Jul 4). The WHO has said the coronavirus ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-airborne-who-12904090