NJ Latinx Parents Students Fight Robert Wood Johnson Plan to Demolish Public School

Seg3 lincolnannexationprotest 2

In a story Democracy Now! has followed closely, Juan González shares an update on efforts to prevent the demolition of the Lincoln Annex public school in New Brunswick, New Jersey. City officials are trying to proceed with demolishing the public school this summer, in a move that would force 760 students to be bused to other schools for years, and parents and local activists are holding a rally in front of the Lincoln Annex School. “They want to keep the pressure on in the streets and to call on allies … who support public education, who are against gentrification and the abuse of immigrants, to join the rally,” González says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/30/lincoln_annex_school_new_brunswick_nj

