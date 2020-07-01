The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ed Yong on the Disgraceful U.S. Pandemic Response How Medicare for All Could Have Saved Lives

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg2 ed trump

As the United States experiences the world’s worst outbreak of COVID-19, we speak with Ed Yong, science writer for The Atlantic, who warned of the country’s unpreparedness for a viral outbreak in 2018. Now he says “it’s truly shocking and disgraceful” how badly the pandemic has been handled in the United States, and blames a lack of federal leadership for most of the damage. “A country with the resources that we have should not be in this state,” he argues, and adds that Medicare for All could have saved lives.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/1/ed_yong_coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version