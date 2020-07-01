Ed Yong on the Disgraceful U.S. Pandemic Response How Medicare for All Could Have Saved Lives

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 12:39 Hits: 0

As the United States experiences the world’s worst outbreak of COVID-19, we speak with Ed Yong, science writer for The Atlantic, who warned of the country’s unpreparedness for a viral outbreak in 2018. Now he says “it’s truly shocking and disgraceful” how badly the pandemic has been handled in the United States, and blames a lack of federal leadership for most of the damage. “A country with the resources that we have should not be in this state,” he argues, and adds that Medicare for All could have saved lives.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/1/ed_yong_coronavirus