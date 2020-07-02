Barbara Ransby on the Biden Problem: Social Movements Must Defeat Trump Also Hold Dems Accountable

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:30 Hits: 0

Amid a mass uprising against racism and state violence, social movements are not just fighting hostility and backlash from President Trump, but also dealing with a “Biden problem,” according to historian, author and activist Barbara Ransby. “I think it’s fair to say that Joe Biden is not our dream candidate, by any means,” she says. “We should be critical of Joe Biden. We should be ready to hold Joe Biden accountable come January. But we should be clear about the need to defeat Trump in November.”

