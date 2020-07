Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 08:56 Hits: 4

More than 30 independent Russian journalists have issued statements in support of Svetlana Prokopyeva, a journalist in the city of Pskov who is facing up to seven years in prison on charges of “justifying terrorism.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/leading-russian-journalists-express-support-for-colleague-accused-of-justifying-terrorism-/30706937.html