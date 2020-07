Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 13:32 Hits: 4

Dozens of people are now confirmed or presumed dead amid floods and landslides triggered by torrential downpours on Japan's southern island of Kyushu. The bad conditions are hampering search and rescue operations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-fresh-rainfall-mudslides-warning-in-flood-hit-kyushu-island/a-54058768?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf