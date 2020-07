Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 14:17 Hits: 5

Bars, pubs and restaurants have reopened in England prompting the public to gorge themselves. As large crowds gathered, one police chief warned that inebriated citizens proved they can't keep their distance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-drunk-people-cannot-social-distance-warns-uk-police-chief/a-54059523?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf