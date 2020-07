Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

Marseille became the latest French municipality to elect a Green mayor on Saturday, in a wave that has swept the country since local elections at the end of last month.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200705-green-left-wing-mich%C3%A8le-rubirola-becomes-marseille-s-first-woman-mayor