Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:02 Hits: 5

Iranian health authorities on Sunday announced 163 new deaths due to the COVID-19 disease, the country's highest official one-day toll since the outbreak began in February.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200705-iran-reports-its-highest-one-day-covid-19-death-toll-topping-record-set-earlier-in-week