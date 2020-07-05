New research suggests nearly twice as many U.S. homes face flood risk than currently estimated

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 14:20 Hits: 6

It is largely understood that throughout the United States, federal flood risk maps significantly understate the true extent of likely flooding in major storms. The Federal Emergency Management Agency draws up those flood maps for the purposes of determining which properties should be protected with flood insurance—banks are likely to require that coverage when lending to homeowners in designated high-risk zones—and so there is tremendous pressure to not designate properties as at risk, in order to boost home prices and avoid angering both homeowners and local governments.

The New York Timeshas a new interactive map based on a new study by the First Street Foundation that attempts to quantify just how how many more properties face elevated flood risks than FEMA maps suggest. The data is grim: Nearly twice as many properties are at risk of flood damage than are documented in the FEMA maps. It isn't particularly surprising that many of the communities most at risk are in Florida, either.

There are numerous reasons why the new maps paint a more dire picture of flood risks in America than the official maps. The FEMA maps are not intended to predict flooding from severe storms, or from climate change. They can often go decades between updates; when they are updated, the aforementioned ire of local homeowners and officials can result in challenges to the maps. The First Street maps take the chance of severe storms and of climate change into account (the second is, by the way, near-certain to produce more of the first) to give a more accurate picture of true flood risks going forward.

Some of the most shocking changes are in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte, Florida, where roughly 70% of properties are at risk of flooding; that is roughly double the amount designated by FEMA. Chicago and Los Angeles risks each go from less than 1% to roughly 12%. Fresno, California, is bumped from 0.5% of properties being at-risk to nearly 20%. If anything, this might still be understating things. (Look up the Great Flood of 1962 and the government-predicted "ARkStorm" scenario, in which a good part of the entire California Central Valley is submerged by megastorms coming off the Pacific, if you're looking to avoid a sound sleep for the next week or two.)

There are other risks as well, however. Development of previously vacant lands continues to reduce the ability of land to absorb rainwater, leading to increased flooding even in similarly sized storms. The exact effects of climate change on future storms remains murky: We know with near-certainty that storms will get warmer, larger, and therefore more destructive, but can't predict with certainty, for example, just how the paths of those storms might change.

What we do know is that government is still not coming to terms with the sheer scope of what climate change will bring to the United States, or even with the soaring costs of our ever-sprawling land usage in "average" floods. Again, if a global pandemic, natural disaster of a presidency, and (gestures broadly) everything else isn't enough to worry about each night.

If you're interested in the new models, you can search your own address here, or learn more about the methodology here.

