Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 12:07 Hits: 2

Amid a worldwide uprising against police brutality and racism, we discuss the historic moment with legendary scholar and activist Angela Davis. She also responds to the destruction and removal of racist monuments in cities across the United States, and the 2020 election.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/3/angela_davis_on_abolition_calls_to