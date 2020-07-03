The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

America's Moment of Reckoning : Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Cornel West on Uprising Against Racism

Scholars Cornel West and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor respond to the global uprising against racism and police violence following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “We’re seeing the convergence of a class rebellion with racism and racial terrorism at the center of it,” said Princeton professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. “And in many ways, we are in uncharted territory in the United States.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/3/americas_moment_of_reckoning_keeanga_yamahtta

