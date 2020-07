Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 08:30 Hits: 4

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister said on Sunday it is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/05/israel-says-039not-necessarily039-behind-all-iran-nuclear-site-incidents