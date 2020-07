Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 01:46 Hits: 5

A Russian asylum seeker who was shot dead outside the Austrian capital, Vienna, on July 4 was a former Chechen separatist and a critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, sources in the Chechen diaspora told RFE/RL.

