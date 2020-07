Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 04:28 Hits: 5

With 4th of July celebrations muted by the pandemic, US President Donald Trump lashed out at China, the "radical left," and his opponents in the media. Texas and Florida reported record-breaking infection spikes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-doubles-down-on-fighting-radical-left-at-us-independence-day-celebrations/a-54056663?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf