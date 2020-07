Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 06:52 Hits: 5

Mexico topped 30,000 Covid-19 deaths Saturday, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200705-mexico-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-30-000-making-it-fifth-hardest-hit-country