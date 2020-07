Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 08:17 Hits: 4

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A rocket fired towards Baghdad's Green Zone, which hosts the U.S. and other embassies, fell just short causing damage to a home and injuring a child early on Sunday, the Iraqi military said.

