Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 05:22 Hits: 5

Greece will not accept strict European Union conditions on the use of the coronavirus emergency aid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-pm-says-no-to-strict-eu-conditions-on-covid-19-aid-12902956