'America is made on the bricks of diversity': A poem for America's Independence Day

As a first-generation American and child of immigrants, my upbringing was infused with a mix of South Asian and (what my family could make of) American culture. I began my school career in an Islamic school, my parents believing by enrolling me I would have a good understanding of religion. There most of my classmates looked like me, I never felt like an outsider. Following Sept. 11, out of fear of the threats the school kept receiving, my parents removed me from a full-time Islamic school. When I made that switch to public school in fourth grade, things changed. Don’t get me wrong: my parents still fully practiced Islam, but they thought that as elementary school children, my brother and I should not be fearing for our safety every day.

I didn’t think how I was perceived would change, I was just excited to attend a new school and make new friends. As a proud Pakistani I never thought I’d want to hide my identity, and looking back on the conversations I had as a fourth-grader is baffling. Only days after starting to attend my new school, a friend told me they couldn’t speak to me anymore because my country hated America. I was confused: My country was America. I later learned she assumed I was from Afghanistan and was under the impression that all Afghans hated America. This experience amongst others on being different started my journey toward poetry. Being a brown kid in a predominantly white school changed how I looked at culture and religion. I found myself hiding my roots, being embarrassed by not bringing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to school but having the ability to be my complete self in my writing.

As an aspiring poet, to this day I express myself best through poetry. Poetry allows me to exemplify my thoughts—my identity screams to be heard within my writing.

Here’s a poem I wrote on how it feels being questioned on how American I am.

Are you American?

I would be asked as the summer grew hotter Where is the flag waving at your front door? The colors red, white, and blue on your shirt? Where is your pride in the country that represents your freedom?

I did not understand at that age that I was expected to fill each page with an apology for my skin with an apology for my culture with an apology for my religion with an apology for my people

I did not understand at that age that I was expected to condemn each act of terrorism each act of sexism that was associated with my people

I did not understand at that age that I was not considered American that not openly expressing my pride was taking the wrong side

I will not apologize for my identity continuously explain to you that we are the same despite my name

I am as American as you and although I often feel shame at the decisions our country has made it does not make it any less of mine as it is yours realize America is made on the bricks of diversity since the beginning of its time and that is the truth not just some damn line.

