In poor countries, medical oxygen is a rarity. Don't assume it can't happen here

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, AP gives a rough overview of another urgent medical deficiency faced by many poorer nations: No oxygen. Literally, no medical-grade oxygen to use on COVID-19 patients throughout poorer countries in Africa, Asia, and South America, putting one of the best and simplest ways of treating hypoxic COVID-19 patients out of reach in countless communities and scarce within entire nations.

AP focuses their own reporting on Guinea, where even the hospital in the nation's capital relies on "a secondhand pickup truck" to ferry cylinders to and from the nation's one oxygen-producing factory. And that's it. Most of the rest of the country has no access at all.

The results throughout most of the poorer regions of the world will be predictable as COVID-19 gains footholds in places it had not previously been found. In wealthy countries, the poor die from the infection at higher rates due to poorer initial health, worse access to quality care, and (in America, at least) avoiding care until it is too late solely due to the insurmountable expense. In poorer countries, we can expect death rates to skyrocket. Peru is running critically low on oxygen as its largest hospital "usually utilizes 30 tanks a week but now needs about 200."

You might be wondering about the implications for this country. Could the United States find itself in a similar position, with oxygen supplies running low and distribution networks breaking down with overuse?

Maaaaybe. You might recall that at the beginning of April, there were serious concerns in New York City as hospitals got "close to running out of oxygen" simply due to the number of COVID-19 patients who needed it. In those cases it was not a production problem but a distribution problem: It was difficult for hospitals to get tankers of the stuff as quickly as it was being used up again. The same was true in Italy and in the United Kingdom during their outbreaks.

It is not clear that if New York City-scale outbreaks happen in 10 or 20 states simultaneously that our own distribution networks would hold up.

The best takeaway from this for now is to wear a mask. That's all. It doesn't matter what the rules of your state are. It doesn't matter if it's seen as political or not. As COVID-19 cases explode throughout the country, you do not want to be in the next "wave," or the one after that. You are likely to survive a COVID-19 infection if you get it. You are less likely to survive if the local hospital is rationing what care they can give. Don't be one of those patients. We don't know yet how much strain the system can take, but we already reached "morgue trucks" in the first few weeks of the crisis. We came close—too close—to temporarily burying bodies in city parks just to make room for them all.

