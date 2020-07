Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 14:53 Hits: 0

An ultraconservative, coronavirus-denying Russian priest who took control of a convent in the Urals with help from Cossack guards last month has been stripped off his religious rank.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/religious-court-rules-to-strip-rogue-russian-priest-of-his-rank/30704755.html