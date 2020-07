Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 15:24 Hits: 0

Reporters Without Borders is calling on Bulgarian authorities to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into death threats received by an investigative reporter who specializes in covering corruption cases.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgaria-reporter-death-threats-wathcdog-staykov-anti-corruption/30704797.html