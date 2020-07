Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 17:14 Hits: 0

The Ukrainian parliament has voted to confirm the departure of central bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy, who says he resigned because of "systematic political pressure" to take decisions that were not based on economics.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-parliament-confirms-central-bank-smoliy-s-resignation-over-smears-political-pressure-/30704937.html