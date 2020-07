Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 03:41 Hits: 5

As the US marks Independence Day, the country is seeing record increases in coronavirus cases. At the same time, Trump's approval rating is tumbling, but his bid for re-election isn't over yet, says DW's Oliver Sallet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-donald-trump-is-in-crisis-mode/a-54041521?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf