Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 20:56 Hits: 4

Unidentified armed men massacred 31 civilians in simultaneous attacks on several Mali villages this week, then killed nine soldiers responding to the assault as violence surges in the country's conflict-wracked centre.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200703-at-least-thirty-villagers-massacred-in-central-mali-terror-attacks