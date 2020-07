Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 05:10 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history.

