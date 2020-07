Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 07:35 Hits: 7

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded its highest singe-day spike of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/04/india-coronavirus-cases-hit-record-high-amid-monsoon-rains