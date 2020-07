Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 07:37 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 6,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally of infections to 674,515.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/04/russia039s-coronavirus-cases-near-675000-death-toll-passes-10000