Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 05:39 Hits: 5

Some 75,000 people were ordered to evacuate in western Japan Saturday as record heavy rain triggered floods and landslides, leaving scores stranded and 13 missing, according to local media and officials.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-heavy-rain-kumamoto-kagoshima-evacuate-landslide-floods-12900732