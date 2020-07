Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 14:30 Hits: 2

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has denied telling a German newspaper that he "asked the German government to call out injustice" in the city. Wong said "the content of the report is inaccurate."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joshua-wong-denies-pleading-to-germany-for-hong-kong-intervention/a-54041113?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf