Category: World Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 15:36 Hits: 5

Uganda has lived up to its reputation as Africa's most hospitable nation by opening its border to 1,500 people fleeing militias. But the coronavirus lockdown means many more fleeing conflict have been locked out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-remains-steadfast-on-refugees-despite-covid-19/a-54041165?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf